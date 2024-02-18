Your Microbiome Can PREVENT DEPRESSION. Dr. William Davis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We are not humans, we are humans accompanied by trillions of [healthy] microbes." ~ Dr. William Davis, https://drdavisinfinitehealth.com/
Your microbiome is your mental wellness. Prevent depression. Improve your internal dialogue, your mood, feelings of generosity and social enjoyment.
FULL SHOW How The Gut Microbiome Affects Your Mental Health | Dr. William Davis, Health Today
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAamQz8Kv_8