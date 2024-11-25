Clash Erupts in Serbian Parliament Over Budget & Train Station Tragedy

Clash Erupts in Serbian Parliament Over Budget and Train Station Tragedy





Opposition lawmakers and members of the ruling coalition, led by the Serbian Progressive Party, clashed in parliament as they were set to discuss the 2025 budget proposal.

The tension erupted early in the session, right after the approval of the agenda, when opposition deputies stood up to demand the resignation of the government.

They hold the authorities responsible for the deaths of 15 people, caused by the collapse of an awning at the Novi Sad train station. In response, representatives of the ruling parties approached the opposition, leading to the violent altercation.