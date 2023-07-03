© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another One Bites The Dust: Bodybuilder Jo Lindner, Known Online As ‘Joesthetics,’ Dead at 30; Says “I Got The Vaccine 4 Times!” His Girlfriend, Nicha Stated That “He Had Complained Of Neck Pain Just Days Earlier.” An Aneurysm Is Said To Be The Cause. He Stated: “After Getting The Shot I Got My Blood Work Done And My Doctor Saw Particles In It And He Said it’s From THIS (The Shot).” — Joe Lindner . He Mentions Hearing About Blood Clots From His Friends And Much More. Another Doctor Told Him That He Needs To Clean His Blood If He Wants To “Survive”!