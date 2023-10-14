Yesterday in Damascus, young Palestinians spoke out about their Homeland that they have never seen but which is always in their hearts.

About 800 thousand residents of the northern and central regions of the Gaza Strip were forced to leave their homes and move to the southern part of the enclave. Al Hadath TV channel reported this.

Egypt and Israel agreed to open the Rafah checkpoint and allow US citizens stuck there due to the worsening situation in the Middle East to leave the Gaza Strip - Agence France-Presse.

According to Reuters, the United States negotiated with Egypt and Israel and ensured that the checkpoint would be open from 12:00 to 17:00 local time.

UPD: At the Rafah checkpoint on the Egyptian border, preparations are underway to receive wounded from Gaza - Sada al-Balad news portal.





