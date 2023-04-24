© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones: Tucker Carlson is the Canary in the Coal Mine, They are Coming for Us All
--------------
Will You Continue To Watch Fox News Without Tucker Carlson?
Yes--4%
No----------------36%
Hell no-------------------------53%
Not sure---8%
Total:25,471 [NO + HELL NO = 89%]
FOX JUST LOST 90% OF ITS AUDIENCE!!!!
I WILL NEVER WATCH FOX AGAIN.
-------------------
Fox News Loses Nearly $1 Billion in Value after Firing Tucker Carlson
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fox-news-loses-nearly-1-billion-in-value-after-firing-tucker-carlson/
-----------
TUCKER SHOULD GO ON SPOTIFY, LIKE JOE ROGAN, AND MAKE $100 MILLION/YEAR!