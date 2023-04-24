BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alex Jones - Tucker Carlson is the Canary in the Coal Mine [They are Coming for Us All]
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • 04/24/2023

Alex Jones: Tucker Carlson is the Canary in the Coal Mine, They are Coming for Us All

--------------

Will You Continue To Watch Fox News Without Tucker Carlson?

Yes--4%

No----------------36%

Hell no-------------------------53%

Not sure---8%

Total:25,471 [NO + HELL NO = 89%]

FOX JUST LOST 90% OF ITS AUDIENCE!!!!

I WILL NEVER WATCH FOX AGAIN.

-------------------

Fox News Loses Nearly $1 Billion in Value after Firing Tucker Carlson

https://www.infowars.com/posts/fox-news-loses-nearly-1-billion-in-value-after-firing-tucker-carlson/

-----------

TUCKER SHOULD GO ON SPOTIFY, LIKE JOE ROGAN, AND MAKE $100 MILLION/YEAR!





Keywords
alex jonestucker carlsonis the canary in the coal minethey are coming for us all
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy