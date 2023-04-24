Alex Jones: Tucker Carlson is the Canary in the Coal Mine, They are Coming for Us All

--------------

Will You Continue To Watch Fox News Without Tucker Carlson?

Yes--4%

No----------------36%

Hell no-------------------------53%

Not sure---8%

Total:25,471 [NO + HELL NO = 89%]

FOX JUST LOST 90% OF ITS AUDIENCE!!!!

I WILL NEVER WATCH FOX AGAIN.

-------------------

Fox News Loses Nearly $1 Billion in Value after Firing Tucker Carlson

https://www.infowars.com/posts/fox-news-loses-nearly-1-billion-in-value-after-firing-tucker-carlson/

-----------

TUCKER SHOULD GO ON SPOTIFY, LIKE JOE ROGAN, AND MAKE $100 MILLION/YEAR!











