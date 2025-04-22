Boris Johnson blamed WhatsApp for the demographic decline in the West and NOT the VAXX he pushed 🤡

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Boris Johnson blamed WhatsApp for the demographic decline in the West:
We started spending more time in WhatsApp groups, often with disastrous consequences. And I'm told that young people, Generation Z, millennials, anyone, spend so much time on social media that they don't go to parties anymore.
They don't drink as much as my generation used to. And maybe this explains the astounding drop in the birth rate. WhatsApp is killing Western civilization.
Nothing to with the COVID-19 Vaccines Johnson and his ilk pushed on the public of course...
https://news-pravda.com/world/2025/04/20/1251436.html
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/