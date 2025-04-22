Boris Johnson blamed WhatsApp for the demographic decline in the West and NOT the VAXX he pushed 🤡

Boris Johnson blamed WhatsApp for the demographic decline in the West:

We started spending more time in WhatsApp groups, often with disastrous consequences. And I'm told that young people, Generation Z, millennials, anyone, spend so much time on social media that they don't go to parties anymore.

They don't drink as much as my generation used to. And maybe this explains the astounding drop in the birth rate. WhatsApp is killing Western civilization.

Nothing to with the COVID-19 Vaccines Johnson and his ilk pushed on the public of course...

