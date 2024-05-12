Israel/ Gaza conflict, AIPAC, Pete Maravich, Agenda 21, Liberalism plus much more!

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Today's show includes: Many Clips about the Israel/ Gaza conflict, A clip about AIPAC owning almost all of our government.

Liberalism explained, Pete Maravich paving the way for behind the back/ through the legs basketball moves 50 years ago, more Nick Fuentes plus much much more!