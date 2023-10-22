BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
B.A.D. (ie. Bug In Base) Part 12 - COMS
Sons of Adam
Sons of Adam
25 followers
1
67 views • 10/22/2023

Plan A = Brighteon

Plan B = Bastyon

     I can be found at Robert_Perlini on Bastyon.  I really would appreciate some activity on it, because I am new, and I need to develop a reputation as an actual human being, in order to gain full access. 


     So thanks to anyone who enjoys this series and extra thanks to those who come share with me on Bastyon.  I currently live in Québec, and am fighting for a unified North America.  I am formally trained in microbiology, and worked several years in the fitness industry.  I welcome Bastyon connections interested in mycology, guns, health and fitness, prepping.  I am currently working on the next two series.  One which is about working as an advocate for patients rights to refuse pharmaceuticals.  It involves working with groups like Exercise is Medicine, to retake the resources of the healthcare system and support alternative paths in medicine, rather than pharma.  The second is about the cat I adopted, and how we struggle with the forces of the boreal forest.


Base Autonome Durable (B.A.D.)    --   10 Part series


Part 1 - Financing In

Part 2 - Financing Out

Part 3 - Food Fortress

Part 4 - Wilderness Opportunities

Part 5 - Security

Part 6 - Shelter

Part 7 - Outposts and Allies

Part 8 - Sim-survival for Preppers

Part 9 - 48 H Full EVAC  (ie. Other Admin).

Part 10 - COMS

Keywords
prepperpreppingamericalovegardensurvivalinwarpeacecrisissurvivevirusfrenchoutrobertshortagequebecbug
