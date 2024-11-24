Daniel’s Hidden “1982” Prophecy & America’s “Writing on the Wall”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to the “Introduction” of the Bible Prophecy Secrets II Audiobook. The story of Belshazzar’s Feast, found in the Book of Daniel, centers on the Babylonian king Belshazzar’s final night. After taking the holy vessels from the Jewish Temple and drinking from them with all of his nobles, Belshazzar proceeded to praise idols of gold, silver, and other materials. It was at this moment that a mysterious hand appeared and wrote an indecipherable message on the wall: “Mene, Mene, Tekel, Upharsin.” This message contained a secret code for Daniel’s day, which he correctly interpreted to be the fall of Babylon that very same night, but it also contained a future “1982” prophecy that connects both to the British Crown and the Iranian Revolution in modern times. Find out what this mystery means for the future of America and the West in this video!
TIME STAMPS:
1:07 - Preface
6:18 - Introduction: The Writing on the Wall
7:47 - America’s Pride Foretold
16:28 - RIP USA: 1776 to 2024
19:53 - The Writing on the Wall
29:09 - The Secret 1982 Prophecy: Part I
39:06 - The Secret 1982 Prophecy: Part II
