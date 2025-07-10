lowering cholesterol is a complete paste of time...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here you have it , is it time now for all those who have been taking statins to make a claim for the damage they have done to them ? If doctors did their own research they would have stopped prescribing them long ago. . Some people won’t believe this and will keep taking their statins , but then some poor souls are still taking their Covid 19 boosters and some doctors are still administering them despite not being willing to take them themselves. (73% of NHS doctors refused last Autumn’s Covid booster )