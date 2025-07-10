BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
lowering cholesterol is a complete paste of time...
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
140 views • 2 months ago

Here you have it , is it time now for all those who have been taking statins to make a claim for the damage they have done to them ?  If doctors did their own research they would have stopped prescribing them long ago. . Some people won’t believe this and will keep taking their statins , but then some poor souls are still taking their Covid 19 boosters and some doctors are still administering them despite not being willing to take them themselves. (73% of NHS doctors refused last Autumn’s Covid booster )

vaccinesmark of the beastdeathsreactionsadverse
