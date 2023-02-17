‘SPELLERS’ TAKE AUTISM WORLD BY STORM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After 17 years as a non-speaker, Jamison learned how to communicate with the world around him through a groundbreaking method, ‘Spell to Communicate’. He not only learned how to unlock his voice, but went on to co-author a book and produce the documentary, Spellers, with Autism advocate, Jenny McCarthy.
POSTED: February 17, 2023