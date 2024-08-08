Military Chronicle reports...

As expected, part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' sabotage and reconnaissance group (not to be confused with the main forces), whose task was to expand and secure the zone of control in depth, encountered the Russian Armed Forces' defense at the village of Snagost in the Korenevsky District (11 km northwest of the border).

A similar-sized sabotage and reconnaissance group was previously hit by artillery about 10 km north of Sudzha.

Judging by the size of these groups, these are still first-echelon forces, without reserves being involved. So far, no second-echelon Ukrainian forces have been observed in the area, but this doesn’t mean they won’t be deployed.

It seems that the command of the operation is either urgently changing its action plan or is contemplating an alternative course of action.