New York Stock Exchange opens in the red.

Adding, Trump's posts this morning: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump

At: 8:27AM - Countries from all over the World are talking to us. Tough but fair parameters are being set. Spoke to the Japanese Prime Minister this morning. He is sending a top team to negotiate! They have treated the U.S. very poorly on Trade. They don’t take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs. Likewise Agriculture, and many other “things.” It all has to change, but especially with CHINA!!!

At: 7:59AM - The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!). Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!

At: 5:49AM - Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION, and the long time abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place. This is despite the fact that the biggest abuser of them all, China, whose markets are crashing, just raised its Tariffs by 34%, on top of its long term ridiculously high Tariffs (Plus!), not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate. They’ve made enough, for decades, taking advantage of the Good OL’ USA! Our past “leaders” are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Poland - Warsaw Stock Exchange suspends trading for 1 hour.

UK PM Keir Starmer: Tariffs pose huge problem for Britain's future and their global economic impact could be serious. Britain will not sit idly by.

More: EU Seeks to Ditch U.S. Payment Giants like Visa and Mastercard

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has called for the European Union to break away from dependence on American financial platforms such as Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and even China’s Alipay. She emphasized the need for Europe to establish its own financial infrastructure under full European control.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde:

Europe is ready to negotiate with the US.

We have offered zero-for-zero tariffs for industrial goods.

Because we're always ready for a good deal.

But we’re also prepared to respond with countermeasures.

And protect ourselves against indirect effects through trade diversion.