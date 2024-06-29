BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What do you do when God doesn't answer your prayers?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 10 months ago

In this episode of Let's Talk, Sister Joyce Veronica Valack shares her experiences and insights on dealing with unanswered prayers and suffering. She reflects on her Christian upbringing, the significant influence of her parents, and her personal journey of faith from a young age. The discussion highlights her early commitment to serve the Lord, her mission work in Colombia, and her dedication to caring for her terminally ill mother. Through these stories, the program aims to inspire and provide comfort to those facing difficulties by deepening their understanding of God's presence in their lives.

00:00 Introduction and Welcome
01:14 Opening Prayer
01:54 Introducing Sister Joyce Veronica Varlack
04:00 Joyce's Early Life and Family Influence
06:25 Joyce's Conversion and Early Service
08:49 Missionary Work and Caring for Her Mother

Keywords
prayeroracionask godno answer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy