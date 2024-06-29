What do you do when God doesn't answer your prayers?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Let's Talk, Sister Joyce Veronica Valack shares her experiences and insights on dealing with unanswered prayers and suffering. She reflects on her Christian upbringing, the significant influence of her parents, and her personal journey of faith from a young age. The discussion highlights her early commitment to serve the Lord, her mission work in Colombia, and her dedication to caring for her terminally ill mother. Through these stories, the program aims to inspire and provide comfort to those facing difficulties by deepening their understanding of God's presence in their lives.
00:00 Introduction and Welcome
01:14 Opening Prayer
01:54 Introducing Sister Joyce Veronica Varlack
04:00 Joyce's Early Life and Family Influence
06:25 Joyce's Conversion and Early Service
08:49 Missionary Work and Caring for Her Mother