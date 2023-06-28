War Torn Countries vs. Fortress America (Contrast is Appreciation)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People in the United States must travel, in order to compare the freedoms and the safety that the United States offers, to that which exists in war torn countries like Syria, Somalia, Colombia, and today Ukraine.People are attempting to tear down the United States from the inside, the whole defund the police movement, it's just Marxism in action. The spiritual protection of fortress America is waning.
Go to just bout any country and return home to USA and tell me you don't have a newfound respect and appreciation for America. with Scott Cassell.
#defundthepolice #syria #woke #marxism #safety
