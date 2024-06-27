BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Banking Crisis Momentum | John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 6/27/24
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
129 views • 10 months ago

The US economy is under severe stress, with a banking crisis gaining momentum. The weakening USD, asset seizures via executive orders, and the Dodd Frank Bail-in Bill signal a critical moment. Global dynamics are shifting as Saudi and the BRICS nations move toward gold-backed commodities.

With key figures like Jamie Dimon and Klaus Schwab stepping down, new energy systems are set to emerge. Trump declares there will be no CBDC as he positions himself for a return to power. Stabilizing the USA is crucial before helping the world. For expert advice, visit KEPHD.com.


- Stress in US Economy will be a SEVERE SHOCK

- Attack our currency-attack our bloodline

- Weakening USD

- Seizing assets via EO

- 10-20 year stabilization new day plan

- Saudi and the BRICS

- Gold backed commodities

- Trump Wartime President

- Dodd Frank Bail-in Bill

- Jamie Diamond, FDIC Chairman, Klaus Schwab all stepping down

- QFS XLP Digital Wallet?

- Trump – There will be no CBDC

- We must stable USA then help the world

- Trump on his way back into power

- New energy systems to emerge once dust clears

- Get Help Economist Kirk Elliott – Gold and Silver KEPHD.com


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/


To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

Keywords
trumpsaudi arabiaus economyexecutive ordersjamie dimonbanking crisisklaus schwabjuanosavinjmcreturn to powerbrics nations107 intelweakening usdasset seizuresdodd frank bailin billcritical momentglobal dynamicsgoldbacked commoditiesnew energy systemsno cbdcstabilizing usaexpert advicekephdcom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy