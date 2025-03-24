BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Research paid for by taxpayers sold to criminals
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
108 views • 5 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

I got a full scholarship to University of Virginia, no loans, no nothing. At the time, it was $3,000 a year. So you see, the Bayh Dole Act started all these public-private partnerships, and they took the work we the people did for the people, and they monetized it for the criminals.

That's not America. That's not the job of the federal government to send our discoveries; they sent our cannabis research to Israel.

They denied us the healing drugs that weren't chemotherapy.

They're using right now, Lupron, which killed my stepfather in 1989 on this day, and that's all described in our books.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/16/2025

Sowing Prosperity Podcast #150 - Building Immunity to Cancer: Natural Healing, Detoxification, and Nutrition with Judy A. Mikovits: https://rumble.com/v6qqtno-building-immunity-to-cancer-natural-healing-detoxification-and-nutrition-ju.html

My Books and other Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

