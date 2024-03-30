Jesse Watters: We Found Diddy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jesse Watters: Disgraced billionaire hip hop mogul and Democrat party community organizer, Diddy, is panicking behind the scenes, as reports surface of the federal case against him expanding. Multiple corporations tied to the mogul are being dished out subpoenas, as he unloads his assets. His inner circle’s getting squeezed while his former bodyguard is alleging Diddy was working for the FBI as a confidential informant.