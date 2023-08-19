Tactical Civics™ - America Again! the Movie

America Again!- The Movie is our 2022 update of our 2014 feature documentary explaining the CRIMES of congress, presidents, and the supreme court, and introducing Tactical Civics™...the ONLY full-spectrum solution, now in over 660 county chapters, adding more daily....add YOUR county!...

COMMITTEES OF SAFETY:

('Committees of Government Accountability & Safety')

A Committee of Safety can be briefly descibed as an association of concerned citizens brought together to hold their elected officials accountable, to act responsibly in the mutual self-defense of their Constitutional and God-given rights, and to respond to community emergencies whenever may become necessary.

These committees also operate following the structure of government from the local to the national level in various forms; Community-level, City/Town-level, County-level, State-level, and the National-level as a means to unify the state associations. The State-level unifies the County-level committees, the County-level committees unify the City/Town-level committees, and the City/Town-level committees unify the Community-level committees.

These committiees operate not only as a means to hold their elected officials accountable, but to also act as a form of a legitimate parallel government whenever the government breaks down or fails to follow the SUPREME CONSTITUTIONAL LAW of the nation or the state.

