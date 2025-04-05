Lack of father = Mother’s man [NOT Oedipus – this is different!]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Difficult to maintain long lasting HEALTHY relationships? Feeling responsible for your mother? Your wife feels she comes second to your mother?
Ole talks about how the relationship between your parents before you were born might affect your relationship with your mother AND YOUR WIFE today. He shares the whys and hows, and also offers the solution!
Visit https://www.innate.one to learn more.
