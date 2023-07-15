Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Embarrassed On World Stage: WW3 On Pause As Neocon Warmongers Meltdown

Joe Biden is ridiculously claiming that Ukraine has defeated Russia.

Edward Szall, host of Cross Talk News, is here to talk about Ukraine’s NATO membership being rejected.

It’s not just NATO snubbing Zelensky, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly refused an invite to visit Ukraine.

Israel committed to supply Ukraine with an air defense system but have not made good on that promise.

Just last year the Biden administration said the use of cluster bombs is a war crime.

However, today Biden supports supplying cluster bombs to Ukraine to be used against Russians.

NATO is in shambles and apparently are not united in continuing to support the war against Russia.

American taxpayer dollars are still being wasted in Ukraine and Biden has activated a few thousand reserve troops.

For weeks not Ukraine has been claiming Russia was going to blow up their own nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

This was obviously an act of desperation and trying to set up a false flag where Ukraine was going to blow up the nuclear power plant, blame Russia, in an attempt to draw NATO into World War III.

The Ukrainian summer offensive has been a total failure and international embarrassment.

Kevin McCarthy continues to support and fund this illegitimate proxy war.

The United States of America is funding Azov battalion Nazis.

Mark Levin and Sean Hannity will never talk honestly about what’s really happening in Ukraine.

Dead Ukrainians mean more weapons and ammunition making companies like Raytheon filthy rich.

They are robbing American taxpayers so they can keep killing Ukrainians.

Very soon they will send American soldiers to go die in Ukraine so they have a pretense for direct conflict with Russia.



