The OBS Is Back After A Long Absence ...I'm Not Happy 9/8/23 -- CALIFORNIA

For those of you who don't know ..the OBS stands for the Orange Blossom Special. This is the name I gave these creepy orange spewing vehicles that I am showing you here. They used to come by almost daily over LA. Its been around 4 months since I had seen one....but tonight,,,the creeps were back. The orange color is not the sun reflecting on the spray. LA people...watch your skies around 7pm and you may see one of these monsters. Sorry I lost track of the vehicle toward the end of the video.





👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos





