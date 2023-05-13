BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

P.2 John Flint: To Covid mask or not to mask, that is the question in Western Australia’s health system: some chinks at long last MVI_1641-3merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
23 views • 05/13/2023

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/fcbd2d5f-57a2-4b2e-95d4-20e40b2eb6f2

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/20b50232-38ba-4eb1-adcb-025540db9892Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice, I am not medically qualified; do your own research, own your own actions whether by omission or commission.

John Flint, to his credit, reports two sides of the ‘to mask or not to mask’ issue in Western Australian health settings, in this page 9 article in the Sunday Times, Western Australia, March 26th 2023 edition. However, he lets himself and the rest of us down by omitting to add a few salient points for the scientific research into mask effectiveness to examine, if only to nudge the curiosity of the reader towards objectivity and common sense. Oh, and by the way, no surprise, John Flint neglects to mention that he implicitly backed the mask-wearing enforcement all the way through the heavy-handed Covid-19 measures of the past three years.

Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my recollections may be faulty, my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives of Joe Spagnolo, Dr Andrew Miller, Dr Andy Robertson, John Flint, and others, including organisations, such as WA Health, the AMA, and others.

Keywords
healthmedicinepneumoniastrokespcr testsexcess deathsgain-of-functioncovid-19 vaccinationsspike proteincovid boostershospital admissionsmask-wearingdr andy robertsonlong-coviddr andrew millerblood-clottingrat testsdr david bergercovid-reinfectionscovid related deathscovid-unvaccinated deathsfully-informed medical consentbivalent covid vaccinerelaxation of mask-wearing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy