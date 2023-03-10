Jacob Chansley (aka QAnon Shaman) told Protesters to Go Home on Jan. 6, 2021

(Originally Posted January 4, 2022)

Jacob Anthony Chansley (aka Jake Angeli aka QAnon Shaman) 34 of Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to 41 months in prison for being inside the Capital building on the day that President Trump spoke at the Ellipse in Washington D.C. at a Save America rally that lasted for over 4-hours before the "Stop the Steal" attendees peacefully walked down Pennsylvania and Constitution Blvds to the U.S. Capital building to protest the 2020 election fraud . . .

which someone can explain to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff, General Mark A. Milley, that THAT was the reason why a million Americans from all over the country came to D.C. that day, not for an insurrection and to tear up the U.S. Constitution and overthrow the U.S. government.

The reason #JacobChansley got such a long prison sentence for "trespassing" was because the corrupt D.C. federal judge said Chansley had be be made an example of — and this was after he had already been confined in solitary confinement 24/7 for several months with no hearing date until November while being denied bail.





Credit - https://rumble.com/vrxhiy-jacob-chansley-aka-qanon-shaman-told-rioters-to-go-home-on-jan.-6-2021.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=14