Keynote Speaker Dr. Galina Migalko MD Shares The Truth About Cancer - Education NOT Radiation!
154 views • 6 months ago

Watch, Listen, and Learn: Early Detection of Life-Threatening Diseases for Prevention and Non-Invasive Non-Medical Natural Treatment

Author
Dr. Galina Migalko, MD, NMD

Abstract
Early detection and prevention are pivotal in combating life-threatening diseases, enabling healthcare providers to identify and address potential issues before they escalate. Dr. Galina Migalko, MD, NMD, champions the integration of advanced, non-invasive diagnostic methods such as thermography, ultrasound, interstitial fluid analysis, and 3D Full Body Bio-Electro Scanning (FBBES). These groundbreaking approaches minimize patient discomfort, reduce reliance on invasive procedures, and optimize treatment outcomes. This article delves into these methodologies, emphasizing their transformative potential in preventive medicine and natural treatments like the pH Miracle Protocol, which focus on restoring systemic balance through alkalizing lifestyle changes.


Keywords
healthcancerscienceultrasoundfitness3dthermographyinterstitial fluidinterstitium acidnoninvasive blood testingnoninvasive interstitial fluid testfunctionality testing
