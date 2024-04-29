© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Streamed live 4/29/2024
Ray McGovern: Blinken’s Juvenile Diplomacy
Books by Judge Andrew Napolitano:
Freedom’s Anchor: An Introduction to Natural Law Jurisprudence in American Constitutional History
Theodore and Woodrow: How Two American Presidents Destroyed Constitutional Freedom
Dred Scott's Revenge: A Legal History of Race and Freedom in America
* Amazon links may include affiliate associate links
Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom