EPOCH TV | BRICS Creating New Currency Backed by Gold, Soil, Rare-Earth Elements

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
BRICS Creating New Currency Backed by Gold, Soil, Rare-Earth Elements
The #BRICS nations, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, are trying to create a new currency backed by gold, soil, and rare-earth elements to replace the #USDollar as the world’s global reserve #Currency.
See full episode: https://ept.ms/GoldCurrency