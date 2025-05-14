Israel Eyes Decisive Victory In Gaza

Israel is preparing to launch a large-scale offensive to completely defeat the Hamas Movement and fully-occupy the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) renewed its operations in Gaza on March 18, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that was brokered by the United States, Egypt and Qatar last January.

On May 4, the IDF sent out tens of thousands of call-up orders to reservists in preparations for an expanded offensive in Gaza. On the very same day, two Israeli soldiers were killed and two were wounded in an explosion in a booby-trapped tunnel shaft in the area of Rafah in the southern part of the Strip.

Israeli defense officials revealed on May 5 that the offensive, codenamed “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” will be launched if Hamas refuses to release the remaining hostages in Gaza as a part of a new ceasefire agreement before the end of U.S. President Donlad Trump’s visit to the Middle East.

While Israel said that it was giving talks with Hamas a final chance, the IDF was already expanding its operations in Gaza.

On May 8, the military announced that it had struck over 150 targets in Gaza in the previous 72 hours, including terror cells, and other infrastructure.

The next day, May 9, two more Israeli soldiers were killed and at least six others were wounded in two separate attacks in Rafah.

Israel’s insistence on an extended offensive in Gaza led to friction with the U.S., who on May 11 announced a one-on-one agreement with Hamas, securing the release of Israeli hostage soldier Edan Alexander, who holds American citizenship. With the release of Alexander on May 12, the number of remaining hostages in the Strip was 58, including 23 who are believed to be alive.

The IDF escalated on May 13, launching a heavy wave of strikes on the European Hospital in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. At least 16 people were killed. The military later said that it hit an underground command center, with Hebrew media reporting that the target was Hamas top military leader Muhammad Sinwar, the brother of the group’s late leader Ahmad Sinwar.

On May 14, the number of Palestinians killed in the renewed Israeli offensive in Gaza had neared 2,800, with the total toll from the war approaching 53,000.

The escalation in Gaza was met with escalation from the Houthis (Ansar Allah), who launched three ballistic missiles from Yemen between March 13 and 14. The IDF said that all three missiles were intercepted. Still, flights to the country were disturbed.

While Israel re-engaged in talks with Hamas through Qatar in recent days, the government of Benjamin Netanyahu is still apparently eyeing a decisive military victory that would grant it complete control over Gaza.

https://southfront.press/israel-eyes-decisive-victory-in-gaza/