Rain Water Harvester Built Out Of Totes

This has been a dream/idea of mine since about 1992, of catching and harvesting rain water. After living above 1 mile high for 26 years, I finally sold out and moved out of the Idaho mountains and major snow zone country, and down to the "flatlands" or "lowlands" of Idaho. Then the SCAM-DEMIC hit and I went into major prepper-survival mode, Ha!, and in a damn city, no less....And so with the milder weather where I'm at, this idea is now a 600 gallon reality!