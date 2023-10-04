InfoWars -WarRoom - Matt Gaetz Rails Against DC and the Republican Establishment as NY Judge Issues Second Gag Order on Donald Trump - 10-03-2023

As Matt Gaetz is railing against the corrupt Republican establishment in D.C., the corrupt Democrats in New York are trying to steal from Donald Trump in a court room. Two incredible developments on this day as Kevin McCarthy is ousted as House Speaker and a second Democrat Judge gags Donald Trump. Anthony Aguero is reporting from the Southern Border with some of the most shocking footage and news you will see and hear. Alex Jones joins to announce who he thinks should be the next Speaker of the House.

BREAKING: Secure a limited edition autographed copy of Alex Jones' latest book ‘The Great Awakening’ TODAY!

Alex Jones is now hosting exclusive content on Mug Club! Use promo code “ALEX” at JonesCrowder.com to get one month FREE when you sign up!