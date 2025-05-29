This 35-minute video provides a brief look into the connection between ultrasound exposure in the womb and children developing neurological damage, including autism. John Coleman interviews Jeanice Barcelo about an upcoming webinar on this topic scheduled for June 26, 2025. See more here: https://birthofanewearth.com/2025/05/the-ultrasound-autism-connection-upcoming-webinar-june-26/ During the webinar, we will dive deep into how this technology is harming babies and causing miscarriage, fetal death, intrauterine growth retardation, low birth weight, hearing damage, vision damage, brain damage, neurological damage, and a variety of disorders that plague our children today.

Please do listen to this introductory video when you have a chance, and if you feel inspired, please pass it on. This information needs to spread far and wide.