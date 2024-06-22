US Sports Golf Featuring: Highlights Round 1 Travelers 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube
Featured course:
Golf Tips and Techniques featuring Kathy Whitworth
https://tinyurl.com/GolfTipsAndTechniques0624
Dramatically improve your game with the help of professional golf's all-time leading tournament winner, Kathy Whitworth. In this comprehensive DVD, Kathy offers numerous tips and techniques to help you become a better golfer. Among the topics covered are: Square Club Face, How to Aim, Ball Positioning, The Takeaway, The Weight Shift, Position of the Arms, Clipping the Grass, Holding Your Finish, Pre-Shot Routine, Pitching, Chipping, Sand Trap Play, Long Putts and Short Putts. Kathy Whitworth's Tips and Techniques will benefit golfers of all skill levels.
https://tinyurl.com/GolfTipsAndTechniques0624
On today's show we have one of the best High Schoolers in Taiwan vying for Stateside opportunities. Later in the video check out first round action from Travelers as some of the best in the world battle it out.
Video credits:
Tommy Jui-Tung Huang/ Class of 2025/
Athletic Management Global Sports Consultants
@AthleticManagementGlobalSports
https://www.youtube.com/@AthleticManagementGlobalSports
Highlights | Round 1 | Travelers | 2024
Get more PGA tour highlights and info with the app
@ Apple - https://apple.co/3rtDtiV
(Golf Channel) @ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3VTLVay
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun
US Sports Radio