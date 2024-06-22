BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Golf Featuring: Highlights Round 1 Travelers 2024
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
17 views • 10 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

Golf Tips and Techniques featuring Kathy Whitworth

https://tinyurl.com/GolfTipsAndTechniques0624

Dramatically improve your game with the help of professional golf's all-time leading tournament winner, Kathy Whitworth. In this comprehensive DVD, Kathy offers numerous tips and techniques to help you become a better golfer. Among the topics covered are: Square Club Face, How to Aim, Ball Positioning, The Takeaway, The Weight Shift, Position of the Arms, Clipping the Grass, Holding Your Finish, Pre-Shot Routine, Pitching, Chipping, Sand Trap Play, Long Putts and Short Putts. Kathy Whitworth's Tips and Techniques will benefit golfers of all skill levels.

https://tinyurl.com/GolfTipsAndTechniques0624


On today's show we have one of the best High Schoolers in Taiwan vying for Stateside opportunities. Later in the video check out first round action from Travelers as some of the best in the world battle it out.


Video credits:

Tommy Jui-Tung Huang/ Class of 2025/

Athletic Management Global Sports Consultants

@AthleticManagementGlobalSports

https://www.youtube.com/@AthleticManagementGlobalSports


Highlights | Round 1 | Travelers | 2024

Get more PGA tour highlights and info with the app

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3rtDtiV

(Golf Channel) @ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3VTLVay


The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224

tourgolftravelerspgagolf swingncaa golfhigh school golfussportsnetworkussportsradio
