Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for October 9, 2023

Oct 10, 2023





Sons and daughters of the Holy Trinity:





AS THE PRINCE OF THE CELESTIAL LEGIONS, I AM SENT TO BRING YOU THE DIVINE WORD.





Be unwavering in Faith, in Hope and in Charity.





The absence of inner peace in humanity keeps human creatures devoid of true love.





Inner peace is lived by souls who strive to be love at all times. Without inner peace, love in the human creature is agonizing.





Children of the Holy Trinity:





You LIVE HIGH MOMENTS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BY OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST.





THOSE who SEE WITH SPIRITUAL EYES, KNOW THAT WHAT IS ANNOUNCED IS being FULFILLED WITHOUT WAITING.





I keep My Celestial Legions on Earth in defense of each of you if you accept it, in the face of this battle for souls, in the face of the war in which the human creature goes out in search of its prey savagely, with its worst instincts.





THE WAR CAME WITHOUT warning...





AS it ARRIVES IN OTHER REGIONS WITHOUT warning.





The human creature can be highly spiritual or totally cruel when he feels that his interests are threatened.





What they are living at this moment is the beginning of how much will spread on Earth.





Unity and pacts are forgotten, political, economic and religious interests emerge that remained hidden. In the silence the sinister plan was carried out, from previous moments they were supplied with what is necessary to start what will spread over the Earth little by little.





In the midst of pain hide those who keep humanity in suspense...

Economic power gave way to manage what was planned...





Prayer softens hearts, silences contests and extinguishes the fire. Pray with your heart, each prayer gives relief to a grieving soul.





Continue to prepare your children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





The Devil spreads pain and hatred over humanity, you are love as Our King and Lord Jesus Christ is love.





It is necessary that you make sure to keep on paper the spiritual prayers and books of your preference, without missing Holy Scripture.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, the revolts begin in the enaunted countries.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for the Middle East.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for South America, Colombia suffers, Ecuador tests pain, Argentina burns, Chile shakes, Bolivia lives pain and Brazil tastes impiety.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, the United States is led to suffer without waiting for it.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, France is surprised from within.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, My Celestial Legions stand next to each of you, call on them.





"Christ Wins, Christ Reigns, Christ Rules."





We protect you.





Saint Michael the Archangel.





The following commentary comes from Luz de Maria de Bonilla:





Brothers and sisters:





Before this moment, let us have the certainty of faith, let us live the faith with the certainty that Christ will never be overcome.





Go ahead brothers and sisters, go ahead, we have been warned:





OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST gave the following message to Luz de Maria on March 9, 2012:





I invite you to pray for the Middle East, the spark of war ignites.





SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL gave this message to Luz de Maria on March 3, 2022:





The dreaded World War emerges, rages in the Middle East.





SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL gave the following message to Luz de Maria on January 23, 2023:





EVERYTHING WILL CHANGE!





You MUST BE PREPARED SPIRITUALLY AND MATERIALLY NOW!





Amen.





