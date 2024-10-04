Our NEWEST Sponsor

Chiropractors: The NEW Primary Care?

With Fred DiDomenico, DC, founder, YMP & Elite Coaching

During a measles outbreak a decade ago, a cardiologist shocked the world by discounting the worry over minor diseases, compared to the dismissed dangers of the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule. He also said (1) one's primary doctor should be a chiropractor. Just a few years ago, Freedom Hub platformed (2) Justin Quail on pediatric chiropractics. We’ve platformed osteopaths for the same reason - it seems to us that bodily manipulation and other more natural health approaches are just as important treatments as pHARMa’s pills.

For years, Dr. Fred worked on mastering spinal corrections, but then he felt called to coach his fellow chiropractors to realize, as he entitled his book, “You Are More Powerful Than You Think.” He wants others to realize who they truly are from the inside out and how they can become their “best selves.”

His other book, "The Best Kept Secret to HEAL Your Back Pain," directly addresses medical research that proves how and why posture and spinal structure directly relate to the health of your spinal cord and nervous system, which determines your state of health… or state of disease and disability. The medical profession does NOT want the public to know these things for fear it would change healthcare around the world.

With the failure of the mainstream, pill-pushing, allopathic system of “medicine,” Freedom Hub has platformed a myriad of healers – with a focus on upgrading the primary healthcare entry point for patients and medical professionals, alike. Chronic disease, the real epidemic, is up from 10% in 1990 to over 60% today. Americans demand answers and are searching out on their own how to get better healthcare… care their pHARMa-based doctors can’t provide.

Author of "The Best Kept Secret to HEAL Your Back Pain,” medical research proves how and why posture and spinal structure directly relate to the health of one spinal cord and nervous system, which in turn determines the state of health - or disease, disability and a shortened life span. The medical profession does NOT want the general public to know this, because it can change health care around the world.

Can chiropractors offer a better experience for primary care patients? Will large-scale adoption of regular adjustments - and the physical therapy many such healers employ on staff - help mitigate the chronic disease tsunami? How would it be paid for, and do chiropractors even see or agree with this vision?

