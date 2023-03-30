BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Armed Transvestite Trotskyites Mobilize for Day of Vengeance
TruNews
TruNews
979 followers
108 views • 03/30/2023

It seems like something from a cheap horror movie, but it's really happening. Radical transvestites who self-identify as communist revolutionaries in America are arming themselves and preparing for a killing spree among Christians. The Trans Day of Vengeance event will be held on Saturday in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington DC. The shocking rally is organized by the Trans Radical Activist Network, known as TRAN. Organizers have no plans to cancel the communist rally despite the death of three children and 3 adults inside a Nashville Christian school earlier this week.  The mass murder was carried out by a woman was transitioning her gender to male. Doc Burkhart and I will discuss the rise of armed and militant Transvestite Trotskyites who hate Christians. 

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/29/23


You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.


The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day

Keywords
handgunintimidationirsnashvillenorth koreaassault riflemurderedtransvestitedoc burkhartsam bankman friedthree childrenthree adultsprivate christian schoolcongressional witnessnuclear war threatattempted briberyemotional disorderseven weaponslegally purchased9mm rifle
