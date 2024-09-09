BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EMF MITIGATION TESTED IN LIVE BLOOD ANALYSIS | DR. MARLENE SIEGEL & ESSENTIAL ENERGY
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
52 followers
3
327 views • 8 months ago

Join Dr. Marlene Siegel for a live blood analysis where she tests the blood of an EMF-sensitive patient, Amy, before and after EMF exposure.

In this test, Amy is then treated with Essential Energy's 7'' Light Tower, a powerful EMF protection device that uses harmonious light to neutralize harmful EMFs and condition cellular biology, including the 4th phase of water in our bodies. Witness how just 20 minutes of exposure to the Light Tower's photons reverses Amy's blood rouleaux formation.

This live blood analysis provides tangible proof of how this natural photonic technology can heal your body by mitigating EMFs and bio-conditioning.

Get your healing today with zero risk at www.essentialenergy.us with our 30 day money back guarantee. No questions asked. We promise you will discover areas of improvement in your holistic health.

emf protectiondetoxholistic healthenergy medicinelive blood analysisdetoxifyblood testemf mitigationez waterbiofield tuningbiotuningrouleauxelectro sensitive4th phase of waterbiofield conditioning
