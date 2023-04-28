The Perfect Triangle #142 - 28 April 2023 - Guest: Mike from the Caribbean

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The incredible true story of a man who spent years hunting for the biggest buried treasure ever: Doc Noss’ Victorio Peak discovery in New Mexico. Treasure-hunter Mike became like wife Babe Noss’ adopted son, he tells what really happened now that the new Discovery series “Gold, Lies and Videotape: The Mystery of Victorio Peak” has aired all episodes.