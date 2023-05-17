BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Michael Yon: China is Sending High Level Operatives into U.S. For War
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
202 views • 05/17/2023

Please go to www.Mypillow.com and use the promo code WVW to save up to 66% off, and Mike Lindell will give a generous percentage back to WVW-TV to support our free broadcasts.

--------------------

Five Ways the Leftist Bearhug of Illegal Alien Superiority Is All About The Great Reset

The fundamental reason for this push is The Great Reset. It’s a necessary step to fulfill the globalist machination of one world government under the liberal world order. That’s not just fodder for conspiracy theorists. It’s demonstrable and only those who get their news from CNN or Fox have sufficient blinders in place to prevent them from seeing it.

https://americafirstreport.com/five-ways-the-leftist-bearhug-of-illegal-alien-superiority-is-all-about-the-great-reset/?utm_source=econ/







Keywords
red dawnbroken arrowmichael yonchina is sending high level operativesinto us for warcommunist chinese at boder
