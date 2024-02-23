407) Sabrina Wallace: Xenobots in your gut-brain axis (synthetic biology electroceuticals) will be (mis)used to kill you

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to nonvaxer420 channel, Feb. 21, 2024.
Genetically engineered Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria acting as receiver - Engineering Yeast Cells to Facilitate Information Exchange! https://rumble.com/v4ev69x-february-21-2024.html
Disease X will be the effects of xenobots. Emergent and Future Evolving Technologies.
(2020) PANACEA: Remotely controlling cells wirelessly with Your mobile phone, Implantable bioelectronic devices Including engineered Ecoli/Bacteria fluorescent bionanosensors: https://rumble.com/v4e3nvr-february-18-2024.html
ITU (International Telecommunication Union) U.N. Journal on Future and Evolving Technologies (ITU-J FET) - A.I. For 'Good' 2030= Metaverse: https://rumble.com/v4f3txw-february-22-2024.html
Effect of Coronavirus Worldwide through Misusing of Wireless Sensor Networks: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/349881372_Effect_of_Coronavirus_Worldwide_through_Misusing_of_Wireless_Sensor_Networks
