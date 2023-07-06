Rep. James Comer update on Biden Crime Family investigation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rep. James Comer provides an update on his investigation. He says that they will be making an announcement next week about “more disturbing findings”.
He went on to say that they are entering the “deposition phase” and Devon Archer will be the first person that they depose 🍿
https://truthsocial.com/users/TheStormHasArrived17/statuses/110664497706212073