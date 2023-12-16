Original Song Written and Sung by SHaDoWCa7 "I've Been Dreaming"

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post in June of 2019 along with her original description:
"I dream for every single one of you to have a better life. To begin this journey, find one thing in your life that you can change for the better. Start today!"
Original Lyrics Written by Destiny Cross: I've Been Dreaming
In the night shadows,
What do I see,
Looking at me?
Somethings out there,
It's on my trail,
Haunting me!
I've been dreaming,
I need redeeming,
I've got this feeling,
It's not as hard as it's seeming to be!
Feels like a fairy-tale,
I'm under some spell,
Hog-tying me.
Everywhere I go,
It just follows,
And it's bothering me.
So I've been dreaming,
I need redeeming,
To find my freedom,
It's not as hard as it's seeming to be!
