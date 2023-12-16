Original Song Written and Sung by SHaDoWCa7 "I've Been Dreaming"

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post in June of 2019 along with her original description:

"I dream for every single one of you to have a better life. To begin this journey, find one thing in your life that you can change for the better. Start today!"

Original Lyrics Written by Destiny Cross: I've Been Dreaming

In the night shadows,

What do I see,

Looking at me?

Somethings out there,

It's on my trail,

Haunting me!

I've been dreaming,

I need redeeming,

I've got this feeling,

It's not as hard as it's seeming to be!

Feels like a fairy-tale,

I'm under some spell,

Hog-tying me.

Everywhere I go,

It just follows,

And it's bothering me.

So I've been dreaming,

I need redeeming,

To find my freedom,

It's not as hard as it's seeming to be!

