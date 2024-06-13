BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Wisdom in PriDEMONth Proverbs 11
Heart of the Tribe
Heart of the Tribe
Since the USA has decided to take an entire month to celebrate wickedness and their extreme PRiDE in the corruption of as many children as they can I figured as the remnant of Yah's people we could look to Him for our navigational skills. I love that the book of Proverbs has 31 chapters and I will do my best to cover those during this month of June 2024.


I have a very important need:

https://gofund.me/35507ba8


If you would like to support my ministry efforts:

Zelle is best simply send money by using my email: [email protected]

Another avenue is to visit my Buy Me a Cup of Coffee site where I have items for free gleaning, articles and some times hand made items for sale.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez

Need Fellowship? Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup

Want to learn more about Ancient Hebrew Pictographs? Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...

HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: / heartofthetribe

To reach Chelle: [email protected]

This Link https://drmonzo.kartra.com/page/course1

will take you to the sign up page for the July ATB Training in Medina OH. To support the Heart of the Tribe Ministry Use the Code: Gift50 this code will give you $50.00 credit you may use at the clinic for services or supplements while you are there. Heart of the Tribe receives a small commission for advertising the course.

Links for purchasing Aleph Tav Resources: Aleph Tav Body Coherent Retore Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/i...

Alef Tav Body System Book https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/U...

ATB Home Laser Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/T...

Basics of Muscle Testing https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/W...

DNA Scan and Restore Package https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/h...

Healing Made Simple with Aleph Tav Body – book e-book and lots of great free training links available here. https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/j...


Here are the links to Amazon Products that I personally recommend.

Food

Ghee: https://amzn.to/451YymP

Almond Milk Bag: https://amzn.to/4e9ICTZ

RV Living Products

Short Queen Bed

Memory Foam: https://amzn.to/4aA2xs3

Mattress Pad: https://amzn.to/3V0238K

Organic Cotton Sheets: https://amzn.to/4bQZdd9


Appliances

Food Processor: https://amzn.to/3Vf7EJB

Purchased in 2015 and still going strong


Yard and Garden

Propane Torch: https://amzn.to/4awYIDP

https://amzn.to/3KgaOGQ

Propane Cylinder Cart: https://amzn.to/3wQkJzJ


Prep Survival

Life Straw : https://amzn.to/3Khxarv

Manuel Coffee Grinder: https://amzn.to/3QZirFr

Prep Books

Edible Flowers https://amzn.to/4bUGBJ4

Bible Subject Books

The Rapture Verdict By Michael Snyder https://amzn.to/3yxYgYO

Research Books

Etymological Dictionary of Hebrew Clark https://amzn.to/4dStEkX

Strong’s concordance https://amzn.to/3VgUUlZ

Aleph Beit Flash Cards https://amzn.to/3VeHA1f

Jumbo Aleph Beit Flash Cards https://amzn.to/3R0b4xB


Historical Fiction Books

Dog Products

Collapsable Bowl https://amzn.to/4dTc4gJ


Bee Keeping

Smoker https://amzn.to/3wRlFUu

three great products the brush to keep the bees safe, the frame tool to pry the frames loose and frame extractor to pick up the frames easily https://amzn.to/3UZHEk3

prideproverbswisdomknowledgescripturesinstruction
