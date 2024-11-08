144000, the TAV & hidden calendar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video exposes the true name of Messiah and who the 144000 are in scripture alone. A deep dive into the false name doctrine exposes the basis to why the name 'Joshua became Jesus', & how Esau invaded the Word. The Qodesh Calendar and the TaV 'sign' of Jonah on the forehead and mark on the hand vs the Mark of the beast
e-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P
The Restored Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3