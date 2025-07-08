Hamas studied Israeli troops for 2 days before north Gaza's 'well-prepared' ambush that killed 5 & injured 15

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hamas studied Israeli troop movements for 2 days before north Gaza's 'well-prepared' ambush that killed 5 and injured 15
'Multiple explosive devices planted likely 2 days before incident' — Ynet, citing IDF probe
'Opened fire during evac'
'How exactly can this happen in place held by IDF since beginning of incursion?' — Channel 14