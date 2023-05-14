Proof the mNRA gene therapy is an ANTI-vaccine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Irrefutable proof using data from the "left" and the "right," showing the jab makes it MORE likely you will get COVID, will be hospitalized for it, and will die from it. And the chances of those effects increase with every jab.
It very effectively does the OPPOSITE of what it's supposed to do!