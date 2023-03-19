The Bank Crisis & Economic Collapse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A severe economic depression seems to be developing, as reflected in the recent failure of several significant banks. Other major banks are in similar trouble caused by falling bond values due to rising interest rates and exposure to derivative contracts of little value.
Financial
experts anticipate a severe unavoidable financial collapse. Many companies are
already projecting up to 50% layoffs this year. Quite a few businesses will
close completely, especially those with failing earnings, dropping assets and
high debt.
