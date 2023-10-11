Midnight Ride: Hellfire Club - Satan's Change Agents

Join us live every Saturday night on NYSTV: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PSTDavid Carrico and Jon Pounders





Brace yourselves for an intellectually stimulating journey that challenges perceptions and expands horizons, all within the enigmatic confines of the Hellfire Club. David and Jon will be navigating the fine line between light and shadow, encouraging viewers to question the status quo and explore the depths of their walk with Christ Jesus.





Exclusive content can be found on https://www.nystv.org





Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV

#nystv





Midnight Ride Hats, Mugs and Books

https://trutherfit.com/





Tonight's sponsors:

Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com





Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints

Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases





Shared from and subscribe to:

Now You See TV

https://www.youtube.com/@NowYouSeeTV/videos



