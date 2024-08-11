MK Ultra has been deployed on Everyone w/ Cathy O’Brien









Cathy O'Brien, the world's most famous MK Ultra whistleblower and certainly also one of the most courageous, joins the program to explain her journey from victim to survivor and now to warrior of the people. She explains how MK Ultra is being used en masse and how people can deprogram and heal from this insidious destructive force put on humanity. You can learn more about her work and find important resources on her website at https://trance-formation.com/





