© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
K9 Units Assist in Search for Survivors in Lahaina Following Wildfires
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) teams used K9 teams to search the ruins of Lahaina on Monday in the wake of devastating wildfires that ripped through the town on the island of Maui, Hawaii.
source:
https://rumble.com/v38atrx-k9-units-assist-in-search-for-survivors-in-lahaina-following-wildfires.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=21