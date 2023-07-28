Corrupt Biden Admin + Democrats DENY RFK Jr Secret Service Protection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced after a lengthy look at request for Secret Service protection from RFK Junior, stated that they would deny such protection.This corrupt administration is denying a leading presidential contender, who they demonize, Secret Service protection, because they are utterly corrupt and issuing a shot across the bow not to challenge the power of the establishment.
Someone needs to be elected who will throw out these corrupt deep state actors.
